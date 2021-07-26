Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

TBK opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,921,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,798 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,379,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

