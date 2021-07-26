Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

TBK opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,921,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,798 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,379,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.