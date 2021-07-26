Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Shares of WCN opened at $124.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 146.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

