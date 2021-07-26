Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce sales of $2.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 725.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $12.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUV. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 581.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. 21,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,749. Arcimoto has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $528.51 million, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.65 and a quick ratio of 14.02.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

