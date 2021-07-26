Zacks: Analysts Expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,849. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

