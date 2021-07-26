Zacks: Analysts Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to post sales of $4.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.01 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $20.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.74 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

CDW stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,559. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

