Zacks: Analysts Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($3.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.