Zacks: Analysts Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.26). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EB stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $18.39. 1,706,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.14.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

