Zacks: Analysts Expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Post $9.00 EPS

Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $9.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.61 to $9.38. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 334.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $27.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.90 to $27.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $30.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.95 to $32.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RE shares. lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $244.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,734. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

