Zacks: Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services posted sales of $975.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on KELYA. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 41,913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $845.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

