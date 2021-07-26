Zacks: Analysts Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will announce earnings per share of ($2.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.72). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.89) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.24) to ($8.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($10.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.70) to ($7.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $4.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.41. 8,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,305. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.10. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

