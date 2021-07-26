Zacks: Analysts Expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.35 Million

Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will report $109.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.00 million and the highest is $111.70 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $73.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $462.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.10 million to $465.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $490.10 million, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $495.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,249. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $750.87 million, a P/E ratio of -25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 31.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 196.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 126,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

