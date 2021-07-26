Zacks: Analysts Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to post $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. The Mosaic posted sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $11.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $11.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $11.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

