Zacks: Analysts Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Post $5.90 EPS

Brokerages predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report earnings of $5.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.26 and the highest is $6.18. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $6.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $24.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.20 to $24.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $23.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.72 to $26.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Shares of WHR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,218. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $155.63 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.03. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,719,756 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after buying an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after buying an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

