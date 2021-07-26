Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Annaly Capital Management also reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.