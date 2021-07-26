Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.46. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,829,063 shares of company stock worth $106,355,714 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG remained flat at $$34.25 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,732. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

