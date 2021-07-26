Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post $280,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $132.59 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,827.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,648 shares of company stock valued at $910,995. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $13,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 796,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 570,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 399.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 691,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 553,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

