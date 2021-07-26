Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report sales of $1.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $2.31 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $8.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $10.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.12 million to $14.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. 2,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,329. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Liquidia by 197.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

