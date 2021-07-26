Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will announce $293.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.10 million and the lowest is $291.00 million. New Jersey Resources posted sales of $298.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NJR shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 210.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NJR opened at $39.28 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

