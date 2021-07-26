Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). BioLife Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of BLFS opened at $46.69 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $114,508.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,106.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $348,529.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

