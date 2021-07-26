Zacks: Brokerages Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Post $0.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.80. NBT Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $32.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.69. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

