Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) to Hold

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CYAD. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

CYAD traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.58. 33,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,109. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

