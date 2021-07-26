Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.27.

VNTR stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.