Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) to Hold

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $426.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Deckers have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s focus on expanding brand assortments, introducing more innovative line of products, targeting consumers digitally and optimizing omni-channel distribution have been contributing to its performance. This is evident from the company's sturdy fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and compared favorably with the year-ago period. Strength in company’s brands except for Sanuk, direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform and positive impacts of the solid execution of its strategy were tailwinds. As a result, it issued upbeat view for fiscal 2022. However, management expects operational headwinds like capacity constraints and elevated costs with respect to warehouse employee safety and payroll costs.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

NYSE DECK traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $409.76. 4,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $411.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

