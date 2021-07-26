Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Korea Electric Power currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of KEP opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

