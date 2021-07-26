Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to “Buy”

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Snap reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results. Solid user growth was attributed to strong adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses, Discover content and Shows, which in turn drove the top line. Snap has been benefiting from improving user engagement, particularly in the 13-34-year-old demography, which is expanding its advertiser base. Additionally, expanding Snap original show content, as well as new features like Spotlight, Cartoon Lens and Bitmoji for Games is expected to boost active user engagement in the near term. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, increasing investments in content, AR-lenses and marketing may hurt profitability in the near term. Moreover, lack of revenue diversification and stiff competition in advertising revenues from the likes of Facebook are major headwinds.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 521,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,656,223. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a PE ratio of -147.22 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $2,517,768.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $708,775.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,265,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,892,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,007,758 shares of company stock valued at $189,774,895.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

