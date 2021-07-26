Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

ZTCOY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of ZTE from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

ZTCOY stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78. ZTE has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

