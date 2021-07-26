Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZLNDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZLNDY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zalando has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.