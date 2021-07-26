Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZLNDY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zalando has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

