Zel Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00271833 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00121212 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00148706 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001828 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 951.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.