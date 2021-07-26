ZEON Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZEON has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $100.90 million and approximately $622,751.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.44 or 0.00843219 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00084518 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

