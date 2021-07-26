Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $10.27

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $9.13. Zhihu shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 7,007 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZH shares. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

