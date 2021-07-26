ZooKeeper Hits Market Cap of $1.84 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $31,440.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00037836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00111863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00129946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,767.37 or 0.99695005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.41 or 0.00813280 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 31,251,919 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

