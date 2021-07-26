Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58. Zovio has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zovio will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zovio by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Zovio by 27.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 173,695 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Zovio during the first quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zovio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 65,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Zovio by 3.9% during the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

