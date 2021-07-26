Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of ZYME opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.