-$0.01 EPS Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million.

SMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,054 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. 598,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,293. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $296.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

