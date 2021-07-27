$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

