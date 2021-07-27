-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

NASDAQ HYZN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 15,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,810. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.