-$0.15 EPS Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of QUIK stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.44. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

