-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04.

CFRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. WBB Securities initiated coverage on ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

CFRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,116. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $155.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

