-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.27). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 91,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 275,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

XERS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,188. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

