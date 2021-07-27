-$0.32 EPS Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.53. Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $807,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $2,781,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.16. 97,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,663. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $113.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

