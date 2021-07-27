$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HASI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.90. 8,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,537. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $72.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

