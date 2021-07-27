$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.34. 414,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,592. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

