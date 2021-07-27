-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EYEG traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $3.68. 769,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,523. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

