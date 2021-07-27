$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 158,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 340,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 46.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.96. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

