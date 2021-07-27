$0.76 EPS Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. 4,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,896. Renasant has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Renasant by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 11.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

