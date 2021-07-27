0x Trading Up 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. 0x has a market cap of $596.57 million and $77.18 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001854 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.00771282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About 0x

ZRX is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.