$1.05 EPS Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. Webster Financial reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 547,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

