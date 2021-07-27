$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.18. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,020,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,532,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after acquiring an additional 394,010 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after acquiring an additional 91,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.73. 589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,459. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

