$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $305.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 394.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.17.

Shares of PENN traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.78. 111,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,804. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -520.89 and a beta of 2.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

